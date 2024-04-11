Jrue Holiday's contract extension, Paolo Banchero comps & NBA playoff legacies on the line | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tom Haberstroh to do a whole bunch of previewing of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs, but first…

The Boston Celtics announced yesterday that Jrue Holiday had signed a 4-year contract extension, keeping almost their entire team together through all of next season before even getting a chance to see what they do in the playoffs this year. Dan and Tom provide their reactions to the news, and explain how Holiday’s role has changed since being traded to the Celtics.

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are likely headed to the playoffs, which will provide him with an opportunity to introduce himself to a national TV audience that hasn’t seen much of him since his days at Duke. Dan and Tom try their best to explain what kind of basketball player Banchero is for anyone who has never seen him play, and end up finding a bunch of fun nicknames for Mark Aguirre along the way.

OG Anunoby has been amazing for the New York Knicks since being traded away from the Toronto Raptors, and Tom has some stats to back up exactly how good he’s been as a member of the Knicks. Without Julius Randle, who underwent shoulder surgery last week, the guys wonder if OG Anunoby (who is playing through an elbow injury) could possibly get the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Finally, Dan and Tom each made a list of the players who have the most to gain (or lose) in this year’s NBA Playoffs. Listen to find out just how much is on the line for Jayson Tatum, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, most of the Los Angeles Clippers and Rudy Gobert.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts