Jordan Spieth WDs from AT&T Byron Nelson with wrist injury, considered week-to-week

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 5: Jordan Spieth of the United States hits his approach shot onto the 15th hole during Round Two at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 5, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Jordan Spieth withdrew from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Spieth said that, after missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship, he had “severe pain in my left wrist.” It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, but he is considered week-to-week.

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," he said in a statement. "The AT&T Byron Nelson means the world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family and friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none … I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week."

Spieth has won 13 times on Tour in his career, most recently at last year’s RBC Heritage. He has five top-10 finishes so far this season, including his T4 finish at the Masters and his runner-up finish in a playoff at the RBC Heritage last month. He missed the cut at Quail Hollow Club last week after a second-round 77.

Spieth is a Dallas area native, and has made 11 starts at the AT&T Byron Nelson in his career. He finished second at last season’s tournament, and made his professional debut at 16 years old there in 2010.

It’s unclear if Spieth will be able to compete at next week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill.