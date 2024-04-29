Joel Embiid not happy that Knicks fans took over 76ers home playoff games: It 'pisses me off'

The Philadelphia 76ers lost a Game 4 battle against the New York Knicks on Sunday to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round playoff series.

They did so in a home arena that looked and sounded at times a lot like a Knicks home game. Knicks fans swarmed Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for a second straight game and made their presence felt.

Joel Embiid took notice. He had a message for 76ers fans after Sunday's loss.

"Lot of Knicks fans…Never seen it…Been here 10 years…Kind of pisses me off"



"Lot of Knicks fans…Never seen it…Been here 10 years…Kind of pisses me off"

–– Joel Embiid

"I'm disappointed," Embiid told reporters of the Knicks support. "I love our fans. I think it's unfortunate. I'm not calling them out. It is disappointing. Obviously you've got a lot of Knicks fans. They're down the road. I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years.

"Kind of pisses me off. Especially because Philly is a considered a sports town. They've always shown up. And I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."

In case you missed it, here are a few samplings of Wells Fargo Center rocking a Madison Square Garden vibe in Games 3 and 4.

During Thursday's Game 3 — a 125-114 76ers win — a "let's go Knicks" chant took over the arena late in the second quarter.

KNICKS FANS SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT TODAY.



(via @Krisplashed)

On Sunday, that energy evolved into "MVP" chants for Jalen Brunson, who set a Knicks playoff record with 47 points in New York's 97-92 victory.

“It’s disappointing. It kind of pisses me off.”



Joel Embiid says he hasn't seen anything like it before with Knicks fans having such a presence in Philly

After the game, the New York party complete with a "Knicks in 5" chant carried over onto the Wells Fargo Center concourse.

FRIEND OF MINE JUST SENT ME THIS FROM THE GAME



WE OWN WELLS FARGO!!!!!



KNICKS NATION, LETS GO!!!!



KNICKS IN 5!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cm0zyML6WV — Danny Knicks (@KnicksDan) April 28, 2024

"Knicks in 5" then devolved into a less-than flattering chant featuring Embiid.

Embiid, of course, wasn't the only one to take notice of the fervent Knicks support in Philadelphia. Brunson heard it, and praised the New York faithful during his postgame news conference.

"No matter where we are, they're gonna be there. I'm appreciative, I'm thankful... and a lot of these situations wouldn't be done without them."



Brunson on seeing Knicks fans and hearing MVP chants in Philly 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ZJnyoULyJw — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

"Seeing the Knicks here and hearing the Knicks here was pretty cool. It's awesome," Brunson said. "It means that [Knicks fans are] for real. They're for real.

"No matter where we are, they're gonna be there. I'm appreciative, and I'm thankful. And a lot of these situations wouldn't be done without them."

76ers fans aren't guaranteed a chance to redeem themselves. The series returns to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks can close it out and end Philadelphia's season with a win.