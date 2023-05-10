Joel Embiid makes first All-NBA first team alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo; Nikola Jokić makes second team

Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

NBA MVP Joel Embiid headlines the All-NBA first team that was announced Monday.

The 76ers center is joined by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Absent from the first team is Nuggets center and MVP runner-up Nikola Jokić. All-NBA teams are based on position; only one center makes the first-team cut, and that honor goes to Embiid. Jokić made the second team alongside Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell.

De’Aron Fox, Damian Willard, Julius Randle, LeBron James and Domantas Sabonis made the third team

The new collective bargaining agreement eliminates positions from All-NBA consideration, allowing voters to select their top 5 players for each team regardless of position. Jokić would almost certainly make the first team under these conditions, but the CBA won't take effect until next season. New CBA rules will also require players to play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for any season-long honor.

Embiid earned first-team honors after averaging a league-high 33.1 points alongside 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 54.8% from the field and 33% from 3-point distance while leading Philadelphia to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The first-team selection is his first after he made four previous All-NBA second teams. Like Jokić this year, Embiid would likely have made previous first-team under the new CBA.

Antetokounmpo is first-team All-NBA for the fifth time. He's also made the second team twice. The Bucks forward averaged a career-high 33.1 points this season alongside 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. He led the Bucks to the NBA's best regular-season record before they were upset in the first round of the playoffs. His 63-game season would make him ineligible for consideration under the new CBA.

Tatum earned his second straight first-team honor after being named to the third team in 2020. He averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season, all career highs. He also tallied 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35% from 3-point distance. His Celtics trail Embiid's 76ers, 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander made his first All-NBA team of any kind after earning his first All-Star bid in his fifth NBA season. The versatile Thunder guard averaged a career-high 31.4 points alongside 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance. He's also a defensive force who tallied 1.6 steals and 1 block per game, both career highs. A young Thunder team made a surprise run to the NBA play-in.