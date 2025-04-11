Joe Flacco reportedly signs one-year deal to return to Browns, where he won Comeback Player of the Year award

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Cleveland Browns surged to the playoffs in 2023 thanks to a comeback season from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Two years later, they are going to try and recapture that magic.

Flacco, 40, reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Browns for the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco can reportedly make up to $13 million based on incentives, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The veteran dazzled with the Browns in 2023, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in five starts. The Browns went 4-1 in those games, clinching a playoff spot. The team's magic didn't last in the postseason, however, as the Browns were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Flacco left the Browns in the offseason and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. In eight games — six starts — Flacco threw for 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.

