Jim Miller KOs Jesse Butler in 1st round to become first fighter to reach 25 UFC wins

UFC Fight Night: Miller v Butler LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 03: Jim Miller reacts after his knockout victory over Jesse Butler in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jim Miller stands alone in UFC history, and he got there violently.

The lightweight veteran dispatched Jesse Butler with a brutal KO in the first round of Saturday's event in Las Vegas to become the first mixed martial artist to reach 25 UFC wins in his career. He was already the all-time leader in wins with the promotion.

The 39-year-old got Butler toward the edge of the Octagon then unloaded a hard left to knock him out cold:

The win improves Miller's career record to 36-17. He's been a fixture for the promotion since 2008, when he first fought at UFC 89.

The all-time UFC win leader now looks like this:

1. Jim Miller, 25

T2. Andre Arlovski, 23

T2. Donald Cerrone, 23

4. Demian Maia, 22

T5. Rafael Dos Anjos, 21

T5, Jon Jones, 21

T5. Charles Oliveira, 21

T5. Dustin Poirier, 21

Miller has now won four of his last five fights, the first time he's done so since 2011. He was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Hernandez in February.

Butler, now 12-5, had been making his UFC debut after stepping in to replace Jared Gordon two days. There have been easier UFC debuts.