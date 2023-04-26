Jim Boeheim, Syracuse settle lawsuit with family of man killed in 2019 car crash

Jim Boeheim and Syracuse settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who was fatally struck by a car Boeheim was driving in 2019, according to The Associated Press .

Boeheim and the family of Jorge Jimenez reached a settlement in their lawsuit in March, per teh report. Terms of that settlement are sealed.

Boeheim, who retired earlier this year after 47 seasons at Syracuse, was driving home after a game in 2019 when he ran into Jimenez on the side of Interstate 690 in New York. Jimenez was in a car that had crashed into a guardrail earlier, and he was blocking two of the three lanes of the highway. Jimenez had exited the vehicle he was in when Boeheim, who was driving a university SUV, struck and killed Jimenez.

Boeheim was speeding slightly just before the crash, but an investigation determined that Jimenez likely would have died even if Boeheim was going the speed limit. Boeheim did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time, and he was later cleared of all wrongdoing .

Jimenez’s family filed a lawsuit against Boeheim in 2020, alleging his actions were “negligent” and “reckless.”