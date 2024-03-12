Jets reportedly signing QB Tyrod Taylor, providing offense with capable backup to Aaron Rodgers

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The New York Jets are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, providing the offense with a capable backup to Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the transaction Monday night.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!