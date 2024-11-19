Jets reportedly fire GM Joe Douglas after five years and zero winning seasons

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New York Jets are continuing to make front office changes as their season slides further and further into the mud. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas joined the Jets as general manager in June 2019 after spending several years with the Philadelphia Eagles as vice president of player personnel. The Jets have not had a winning season since they hired him. They are currently 3-8.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!