Jerry Jones didn't talk to anyone on the Cowboys before trading for Trey Lance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Life is good when you're Jerry Jones. He's the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable American football franchise on Earth. Which means he gets to do whatever he wants with that team without asking anyone else for permission — like trading for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance last week.

During his weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the Lance trade, and what the process was to make the decision to acquire him, since head coach Mike McCarthy and starting QB Dak Prescott reportedly hadn't been consulted prior to the trade. Jones didn't mention anyone by name, but said he didn't consult anyone because he didn't have to. He had all the information he needed on Lance and everyone was already on the same page.

"The way we have it structured gets a lot of criticism," Jones said. "But with the way I'm involved and have all the on-going information, I didn't have to fool around. I got it done. I didn't have to send it around. I can make that trade in five minutes."

[...]

"I had everything at my fingertips. I didn't have to visit with anyone as to what we thought of Trey Lance, because I knew it already. It's a continual thing. In our business you have to be prepared to catch an opportunity. You can't wait to have a committee meeting over something like that, or else the train's gone."

It's clear that Jones has the final say-so on everything, but he did say that he's not the lone voice. He doesn't make his decisions in a vacuum and does consult others (like his son, Cowboys CEO and director of player development Stephen Jones), but coaches and players aren't typically part of that decision making process.

Jones definitely caught the Trey Lance train before it left the station. But should he have paid so much for a ticket? Jones sent a fourth-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for Lance, which seems like a lot for a guy who has played in eight total NFL games and had just been named third-string quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

But Lance is who Jones wanted, and he was confident during the interview that he made the right decision based on all the information he had. Now all Jones can do is sit back and see if the team he constructed — Lance included — can make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!