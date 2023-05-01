Jason Goff on Steph Curry's legacy, 'Playoff Jimmy' & LeBron vs. Draymond

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jason Goff stops by the show to talk about…well, everything with Vincent Goodwill.

Much of the conversation centers around Steph Curry and how much the 50pt game 7 against the Sacramento Kings boosts his own place in NBA history, and how it compares to the legacies of other great point guards (Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas) along with his contemporaries (LeBron James, Kevin Durant).

All of this leads to a comparison between the current Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls during their final championship run with Michael Jordan, two teams that learned how to win even after their physical traits started to fade.

Vince talked with Draymond Green about playing against his friends on the Los Angeles Lakers and how that factors into the intensity that he usually plays with, leading to a conversation about the right way to play basketball against your closest friends.

Finally, Jimmy Butler may not be healthy but he’s still making a huge impact in the playoffs. Can he be healthy enough to drag the Heat to another series win, this time against Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks?

