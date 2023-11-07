James Madison stuns No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing in season opener

NCAA Basketball: James Madison at Michigan State Nov 6, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; James Madison Dukes forward Julien Wooden (22) draws a foul when guarded by Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Young/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Michigan State's season opener did not go as planned.

The No. 4 Spartans dug an early hole then blew a late four-point lead in regulation in a stunning 79-76 loss at home to James Madison. Senior forward T.J. Bickerstaff led the JMU effort with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Senior Michigan State guard Tyson Walker had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his floater as time expired fell short of the rim, sending the game to overtime tied at 68. The Dukes then took a 71-70 lead in overtime on a Terrence Edwards Jr. 3-pointer. Michigan State never led again.

Michigan State struggled mightily from the field while shooting 1 of 20 from 3-point distance. James Madison's defenders were content to leave Michigan State shooters open from long distance late in the game. It's a strategy that paid off in the biggest upset of college basketball's opening night.

The Spartans left points at the free throw line as well on a 23-of-37 effort from the stripe. The Sparans missed two free throws in the final 80 seconds, setting up Raekwon Horton for a 3-pointer to extend JMU's lead to 78-74 with 8.6left in overtime, icing the game.

The win is the second in JMU history against a ranked opponent. Their previous and only other win over a top 25 opponent came against No. 19 California in 1992.