James Harden invokes MVP form, leads 76ers to Game 1 stunner over Celtics without Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a shot against Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

With Joel Embiid sidelined and the Boston Celtics feasting early, the Philadelphia 76ers looked in trouble early on Monday.

But an MVP revival from James Harden and a late Celtics gaffe saw the 76ers escape with a 119-115 Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinal with their MVP finalist in street clothes. Harden scored a playoff career-high 45 including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining as Philadelphia overcome a porous effort on defense with Embiid on the bench with a knee injury.

