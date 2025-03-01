Jahmai Mashack's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Tennessee 79-76 win over Alabama

Alabama Tennessee Basketball Tennessee fans cheer in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Jahmai Mashack hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 win over No. 6 Alabama after the Crimson Tide committed a 5-second violation for a turnover when they had an opportunity to win the game.

Alabama had a 76-72 lead with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, but a Chaz Lanier layup followed by two free throws from Mashack tied the game for the Volunteers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!