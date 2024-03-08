Jackson Mahomes sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery

NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Jackson Mahomes on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson Mahomes pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery during a Thursday afternoon hearing, Johnson County court records show. He is likely to avoid jail time.

The 23-year-old social media influencer, who is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined his sentencing hearing via video conference. His plea means that he accepts the judge's guilty conviction without admitting wrongdoing.

He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and six months of probation. The jail time was suspended by the judge, which will change if Mahomes breaks the terms of his probation.

After the sentencing, Mahomes was reportedly taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's office. Officers put him through a screening to determine his eligibility for work release, a program that allows selected applicants to serve short jail sentences by providing labor to public work projects and volunteer efforts.

Mahomes' battery charge was one of multiple, stemming from an incident that took place at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge of Overland Park, Kansas in February 2023. Mahomes was accused of forcibly and excessively kissing Aspen Vaughn, the female owner of the restaurant. A 19-year-old male waiter also said Mahomes pushed him more than once.

Four months later, Mahomes was arrested on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was released on a $100,000 bond and the restaurant reportedly closed that August. The incident between Mahomes and Vaughn was captured on surveillance video, but the sexual battery charges were dropped in January at the request of the prosecution.

A judge dismissed the charges after Vaughn, the alleged victim, claimed her encounter with Mahomes was consensual. She refused to testify in court after reportedly saying that she lied to officers, as the change in her story directly conflicted with the footage and the initial statement she gave to police.