Jac Caglianone gets the call to Kansas City and deserves immediate fantasy waiver wire attention

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21, 2025: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Kansas City Royals bats during the eighth inning of a spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on February 21, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Look, this is one of those situations in which you should just go add the player before reading the content. This article will still be waiting for you after you have picked up Royals prospect Jac Gaglianone, who was just promoted to the majors on Sunday night.

Go make the add, then return for the details.

Shoo.

[Time passes. Pickups are furiously made.]

OK, thanks for returning. Much appreciated. We sincerely hope you were able to land Caglianone somewhere. Very soon, he's gonna be rostered in every competitive and semi-competitive fantasy league.

Caglianone's absolute dominance at the plate has been one of the most significant minor league stories over the first two months of the 2025 season. He has simply toyed with pitching in the high minors, slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 bombs. Pretty much every Caglianone home run is launched into orbit, becoming a celestial event.

Jac Caglianone homers in his FOURTH straight game 🤯



MLB's No. 10 prospect (@Royals) crushes a 108.6 mph, 459 ft. big fly -- raising his OPS to 1.197 for the Triple-A @OMAStormChasers. pic.twitter.com/ZaDsM7ucDj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 25, 2025

He only needed a dozen games at Triple-A Omaha to demonstrate that he requires a new challenge. In those 12 games, he went 15-for-47, launching six homers, driving in 13 and generally establishing himself as an unstoppable force.

Caglianone has spent most (but not all) of his time at first base this season defensively, but we can expect to see him in right field for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino isn't giving up first base anytime soon. Kansas City's offense hasn't made much noise so far this season, but it's suddenly looking dangerous. Expect significant power contributions from Caglianone, along with batting average upside. He won't be stealing bases, but he offers every other tool.

If you don't trust our opinion on prospect matters, here's a breakdown on Caglianone from a more respected authority:

Vinnie Pasquantino had a lot of good things to say about Jac Caglianone on MLB Network yesterday morning 👏 pic.twitter.com/jvd1znl5Za — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 7, 2025

Bottom line: Caglianone is an impact bat capable of changing the trajectory of KC's season while boosting your fantasy squad's potential in the power categories. He should have been stashed well ahead of his promotion to the big leagues. This is an actionable fantasy event, people. You can't allow Caglianone to fall into the wrong hands. He can be an immediate difference-maker.