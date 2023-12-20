Ja Morant caps 34-point effort with game-winning buzzer-beater vs. Pelicans in sizzling return from 25-game ban

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on while playing the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant is back in sensational form.

The star Grizzlies guard rallied the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit then hit a game-winning floater at the buzzer to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-113 on Tuesday.

The bucket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, five-rebound effort from Morant in his first game of the season following an NBA-issued ban following multiple gun-related incidents.

He got off to a slow start in a rough first half for the Grizzlies that saw the Pelicans ride a 23-0 second-quarter run to a 60-41 halftime advantage. But he took control in the second half after a seven-point first.