Ja Morant appears to flash gun in IG live video again, Grizzlies suspend the star as league reviews

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dribbles during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended once again.

In an Instagram live video reportedly captured Saturday, the 23-year-old was seen waiving what appears to be a gun from the driver's seat of a slowly moving vehicle.

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant," the Grizzlies said in a statement Sunday morning. "He is suspended from all activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time."

Morant was suspended for eight games without pay in March for a similar situation. He went live on Instagram at a Colorado night club after a loss to the Denver Nuggets and flashed what was later found to be someone else's gun.

The NBA conducted an investigation into the incident and determined Morant did not possess the gun during travel with the team. The police did not charge him with a crime.

Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his conduct at the time, which was deemed to be "detrimental to the league" in a statement from the NBA.

The Colorado outing came shortly after a report from the Washington Post detailed allegations Morant assaulted a teenager and threatened him with a gun during a pickup game at his house last summer. He was also accused of threatening the head of security at a Memphis mall in a separate incident.

This story will be updated.

