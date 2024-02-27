It's Sho-time: DH Shohei Ohtani makes Dodgers debut, here's how his first game went

The day that everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived.

It's Shohei Ohtani day, and all eyes are on the Los Angeles Dodgers brand new — $700 million — designated hitter.

As a refresher, Ohtani will only play on offense during his first season with the Dodgers, as he continues to recover from the reconstructive surgery he had in September to address the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Los Angeles has already stated, he won't see the mound in 2024.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani looked good in the lead up to the game, so fans will get to watch him bat second in the lineup.

With all the hype around the six-year veteran, we have you covered on everything surrounding his spring training debut versus the Chicago White Sox. From Ohtani's first at-bat to his very last one.

So how did the 29 year old fair in his first outing?

First at-bat: Strikeout

Ohtani was raring to come up with a hit in his first appearance in a Dodgers uniform.

Fans at Camelback Ranch (Glendale, Arizona) all had their phones out waiting to see what magic the unicorn would produce.

Well, they got to see one big take by Ohtani. The newcomer was so eager to get to it, that on Ohtani's second swing, he lost his helmet on the follow through.

He ended a three-pitch at-bat getting struck out looking by Garrett Crochet in a 1-2-3 inning for Los Angeles.