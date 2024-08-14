The It List: Post Malone goes country with 'F-1 Trillion,' 'Emily in Paris' begins again, 'Alien: Romulus' invades theaters

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my mindful colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Alien: Romulus takes hold

When: Alien: Romulus is in theaters Aug. 16.

What to know: The seventh installment in the Alien film franchise follows a group of young space explorers who come across a terrifying life form while scavenging a neglected ship.

It's set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986) but still works as a standalone film.

Curation editor Brett Arnold said it’s an “absolute blast that uses and remixes the series lore in fun and exciting ways.”

Why I'll be watching: There's nothing better than being scared senseless by a Xenomorph, and I really need that popcorn bucket.

📺 Chimp Crazy goes bananas

When: The first episode airs Aug. 18 on HBO and Max.

What to know: An exotic animal broker feuds with authorities over her passion for a movie star chimpanzee named Tonka during the four-episode docuseries.

PETA lawyer Brittany Peet told me that the organization is hoping to mimic the impact of Tiger King, which was both a cultural sensation and a legislative success.

Why I'll be watching: This show has everything! Quirky characters, dramatic twists, legal intrigue, a woman who calls herself the "Dolly Parton of chimps," lovable primates and prestige drama vibes.

What to listen to

🎧 Post Malone pivots to country stardom

When: Post Malone's new album F-1 Trillion is out Aug. 16.

What to know: After mastering rap and pop, the singer is now trying his hand at country music.

The lead single from the album — "I Had Some Help," with Morgan Wallen — is on track to become the song of summer.

Health reporter Kerry Justich told me that the big-name collaborations on this album, with the likes of Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton, are “a testament to how talented and loved he is.”

Why I'll be listening: I've been a Postie since day one! This year he's collaborated with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on their new albums, and I'm thrilled to see him now taking the reins.

What to binge

▶️ Bad Monkey knows there’s something in the water

When: The first two episodes of Bad Monkey are streaming on AppleTV+.

What to know: Vince Vaughn stars in the darkly comedic crime drama as a down-on-his-luck detective investigating a case involving a severed human arm.

There’s a star-studded cast, a ton of Hawaiian shirts and, of course, a monkey.

It's the latest project from the creator of Ted Lasso and Scrubs, and it's based on a book by Carl Hiaasen, but you don't have to know anything about either of those things to enjoy the show.

Why I'll be binging: Entertainment editor Alexis Shaw told me it's great for fans of "mysteries, the zaniness of Florida and banter." That's me, all right!

▶️ Emily in Paris says c'est la vie

When: The first five episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 start streaming Aug. 15 on Netflix.

What to know: The expat marketing maven we all love to hate is back, and this time she's accidentally going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Entertainment reporter David Artavia said Emily’s love life has “more twists than a French braid” this season.

Part 2's episodes drops September 12, so be sure to get your TV homework done before then.

Why I'll be binging: I've always loved the drama of the show, but the Olympics got me extra obsessed with the City of Light.

