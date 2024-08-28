It List: Adam Sandler's new stand-up special is a love letter to fans, 'Only Murders in the Building' goes Hollywood, doc shows dark side of 'Baywatch'

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my clever colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Adam Sandler takes the stage, guitar in hand

When: Adam Sandler: Love You is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The beloved comedian returns to stand-up for the first time since 2018 with a filthy but lovable special that includes multiple musical interludes.

The special is directed by Josh Safdie, who's responsible for Sandler's chaotic and critically acclaimed turn in Uncut Gems.

Sandler told E! News that he didn't recommend his teenage daughters watch this one, though his wife, Jackie, briefly makes an appearance.

Why I'll be watching: As much as I love watching the Sandman evolve into a dramatic actor, you can tell he's having fun when he's at his silliest. So am I!

📺 Only Murders in the Building is a star-studded affair

When: The first episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is now streaming on Hulu.

What to know: This season, the podcasters deal with the antics of the entertainment industry as their story is adapted to film.

There's another murder to solve as well.

Meryl Streep’s addition in the last season might have been hard to beat, but there’s a batch of new cast members, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis.

Why I'll be watching: Yodel writer Lily Herman said one of her favorite things about the show is that every season she says "there's no way they can top this," yet somehow they always do.

🎥 Gary Coleman doc shows the toll of stardom

When: Gary starts streaming on Peacock Aug. 29.

What to know: The documentary explores the life of Gary Coleman, from his tumultuous run as a child star to his health issues and legal trouble with his parents.

The trailer states that the Diff'rent Strokes star's life was "fraught with disappointments" leading up to his "suspicious" death in 2010 at just 42.

His friends and family, including his ex-wife, tell their sides of the story over the course of the 90-minute film.

Why I'll be watching: From Quiet on Set to the Brat Pack doc, the theme of 2024 seems to be revisiting how the Hollywood machine impacts its youngest actors.

What to binge

▶️ After Baywatch casts a shadow on TV’s sunniest show

When: The four-episode docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is now streaming on Hulu.

What to know: Baywatch was more than just the most-watched TV show in the world, racking up 1.1 billion views every week in 1996. The action-drama series about lifeguards was a cultural phenomenon.

Jason Momoa, Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson are just a few of the Baywatch actors who became household names during its run from 1989 to 2001.

Its stars are now speaking out about how it both "empowered" and "hurt" them.

Why I'll be watching: At the end of the trailer, Anderson says, "I'm really proud of everything I've done ... almost." Relatable queen!

▶️ The Rings of Power is a feast for the eyes

When: The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 start streaming on Prime Video Aug. 29.

What to know: The series, set thousands of years before the events of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings novels, follows elves, wizards, dwarves, orcs and other fantastical beings in Middle-earth.

It might be one of the most expensive TV series of all time, investing heavily in dozens of cast members, intricate costuming and a whole lot of action.

Why I'll be watching: Fan-favorite character Tom Bombadil, who wasn't in Peter Jackson's LOTR trilogy, will be making his debut this season.

