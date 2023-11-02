Infielder Max Muncy reportedly signs two-year, $24-million extension with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly finalized a two-year, $24-million extension, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The Dodgers infielder was set to play the 2024 season on a $14-million club option.

Now Muncy will be in Los Angeles until at least 2025, and per Murray, the Dodgers have $10-million club option for 2026.

Muncy, who has spent five seasons with Los Angeles, finished 10th in RBIs (105) and tied for 12th in home runs (36) in 2023. The Dodgers had the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

Los Angeles was once again bounced from the playoffs early and struggled both offensively and defensively in the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Muncy recorded only two hits against the eventual-NL champions.

This story will be updated.

