Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Iga Swiatek of Poland looks dejected as she plays against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in her Ladies' Singles third round match during day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The women's No. 1 has been dethroned: Poland's Iga Świątek, who has held the top spot in the women's tour since 2022, lost to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

After taking the first set, 6-3, Świątek stumbled through the next two, falling to Putintseva 6-1 in the second set and 6-2 in the third.

The 23-year-old star has won five grand slams since starting on the WTA circuit in 2019, and has held the No. 1 spot for 110 weeks.

This story will be updated.