How to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 tonight: New channel, premiere time and more

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone finally returns tonight after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. The good news? New episodes will be airing across both Paramount Network and CBS, making it easier for fans without cable to tune in every Sunday. The not-so-good news? These six episodes will be the series' last. Plus, while Kevin Costner is shown briefly in the Season 5, Part 2 trailer, it has been confirmed by Costner himself that John Dutton will not be featured in the series' final episodes. Here's what else you need to know tonight before returning to the Dutton family's ranch.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 trailer:

When does Yellowstone come back?

Taylor Sheridan's show finally returns tonight, Nov. 10.

What time is Yellowstone on tonight?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premieres tonight, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

What time is Yellowstone on CBS tonight?

Yellowstone will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, following its premiere on Paramount Network earlier that evening.

What channel is Yellowstone on now?

After years of confusion for new viewers of the series, Paramount will finally be airing Yellowstone across two of its networks: Paramount Network and CBS. New episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone will air first on its original channel, Paramount Network, before airing two hours later on CBS.

Where to watch Yellowstone without cable:

How many episodes of Yellowstone are left?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will have just six episodes, meaning Season 5 as a whole will have 14 episodes.

Yellowstone Season 5 cast:

While Kevin Costner won't be returning to the ranch, there are still plenty of familiar faces to look forward to in the back half of Season 5, including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little and Gil Birmingham. Plus Josh Lucas (returning as young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver, Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz.

Where to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-5

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock.

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show's premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923.

There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works, including The Madison and 6666 (currently on hold). With the original series coming to a close this November, here's a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggled to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883 and 1923, there are also modern spinoffs The Madison (formerly titled 2024) 6666 in the works, as well as two more limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s set to be released in the future.

More ways to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on TV for free: