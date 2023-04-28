How to watch UFC Fight Night 223: Schedule, streaming and more

UFC Fight Night: Song v Simon Weigh-in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Ricky Simon poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC Fight Night 223! Headliners Ricky Simon and Song Yadong will face off in a five-round main event at the UFC Apex this Saturday, April 29 on a fight card that includes a few last-minute shake-ups. If you don't want to miss out on any of the MMA action this weekend, here's how to watch UFC Fight Night 223, including start times for the main card, prelims, where to stream UFC and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 223: Simon vs. Yadong

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex in Las Vegas

TV/streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night 223?

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex this Saturday, April 29. Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Saturday’s Fight Night will see Ricky Simon step into the ring opposite Song Yadong. The five-round main event was originally scheduled as a three-round co-main event set for April 22.

UFC Fight Night 223 full card (subject to change)

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla (featherweight)

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters (welterweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Prelims

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva (women's bantamweight)

Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s bantamweight)

