How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game on CBS today

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Darrell Taylor #52 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game. The Seahawks vs. Ravens game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Seattle vs. Baltimore showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Seahawks at Ravens game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game on?

Sunday afternoon's Seahawks at Ravens game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!