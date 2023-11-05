How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon on Fox

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 during the first half in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game this afternoon. It's slated to be the first match up between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys vs. Eagles game will air on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the Dallas vs. Philly showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Cowboys vs. Eagles game on?

Sunday afternoon's Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Cowboys v Birds game today:

Where to stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: