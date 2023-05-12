How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship: Time, channel, streaming and more

GOLF: MAY 07 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 07: Cameron Young hits the ball on the 11th fairway during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on May 7, 2023 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 105th PGA Championship tees off next week, bringing some of the biggest golf stars together on the green, including defending PGA champion Justin Thomas and recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm. This year's PGA Championship will play out across four days at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. While the course has hosted many major golf tournaments before, it's recently undergone a major makeover, so the seasoned golf course may feel brand-new to some. Want to watch 156 golfers compete for a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy this week? Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship, including tee times, channels and the full streaming schedule.

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship:

Date: May 18–21

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, NY

Channel:ESPN, CBS

Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+

What channel is the PGA Championship on in 2023?

ESPN and CBS have split broadcast rights for the PGA Championship, meaning ESPN will air early-round (Thursday and Friday) and weekend morning coverage, and CBS will air weekend afternoon coverage.

If you have both CBS and ESPN, then watching this year’s PGA Championship should be a hole in one. If you don’t have a cable package with ESPN or a digital antenna that picks up CBS, keep reading to check out our recommendations for how to watch or stream the PGA Championship.

Where to watch the PGA Championship:

Where to stream the PGA Championship:

2023 PGA Championship schedule (all times Eastern):

May 18, 2023

First round coverage: 7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

First Round Coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

May 19, 2023

Second round coverage: 7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

Second round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

May 20, 2023

Third round coverage: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+

Third round coverage: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

Third round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS

May 21, 2023

Final round coverage: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+

Final round coverage: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

Final round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS