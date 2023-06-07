How to protect your pets from Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfires across much of the Northeastern U.S., particularly in New York City. So what does that mean for furry and feathered friends?
Wildfire smoke and pets
Experts say that if you feel the effects of smoke, your pets are likely experiencing it too. that any of these symptoms mean it's time to contact your vet:
Coughing or difficulty breathing
Irritated, red or watery eyes
Fatigue or disorientation
Lack of appetite or reduced thirst
AVMA says that birds are particularly susceptible. Brachycephalic dog breeds, such as pugs and bulldogs, as well as puppies and older dogs are also at increased risk of ill effects caused by inhaling smoke, .
How to protect your pets
The best way to keep your pets safe from the negative effects of wildfire smoke is to stay indoors, according to experts.
“Everyone has things and schedules they are trying to keep, trying to maintain their daily routines. But as someone who's gone through wildfire episodes that lasted a full month at a time in California, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family — including your pets — is really to make sure that you're limiting your time outdoors, staying to the extent possible in clean indoor spaces,” William Barrett, national senior director of clean air advocacy with the American Lung Association, told Yahoo News.
The AVMA offers the following tips:
Keep windows and doors shut.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible, allowing cats and dogs outside only for brief bathroom breaks while air quality alerts are in effect.
Don’t allow pets to do any heavy outdoor exercise until smoke and dust have settled.
keeping indoor air clean by avoiding frying foods, burning candles, smoking or doing any activities that could add particles to your home.
High-quality filtration masks like N95s can protect humans from fine particles in wildfire smoke. But the putting masks on pets — despite a spike in pet mask sales during the COVID-19 pandemic — with experts explaining that masks can be distressing for animals and make it more difficult for them to breathe.