How the looming government shutdown could affect you

A general view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington A general view of the U.S. Capitol, where Congress will return Tuesday to deal with a series of spending bills before funding runs out and triggers a partial U.S. government shutdown, in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC2SF3AQZUQP (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans’ inability to come to an agreement on a spending bill have put the federal government on the edge of a shutdown.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the Senate had come to a bipartisan agreement that would keep the government open through mid-November while providing funding for disaster relief and aid to Ukraine. Government funding is currently set to expire at the end of the month.

However, the chances of that plan passing the House are mixed at best. Many Republicans want a deal that cuts spending on government programs and Ukraine aid in addition to new border policies, which will not pass the Senate or be signed by President Biden. McCarthy could theoretically put the Senate plan up to a vote and pass it with the help of Democrats, but it would almost certainly cause a revolt within his party and put his already tenuous speakership in jeopardy.

Here's what to expect if a funding deal can’t be reached to by 12:01 a.m. deadline on Oct. 1.

Paychecks and health care

If the government shuts down, up to 4 million federal workers would not get paid, with those designated as essential continuing to work, while others would be furloughed. The more than one million members of the military on active duty would be among those working without pay, while veterans benefits would continue.

While those working would receive back pay once the shutdown concludes, federal contractors would not. The potential furloughs present logistical problems for employees seeking to do temporary work to make ends meet, because those jobs require managerial approval, which will be difficult to obtain if managers are also furloughed.

Social security payments, however, would still be sent out. Additionally, those who receive medical care via government programs like Medicare, Medicaid or veterans’ hospitals would retain that care as the funding for those comes through other legislation not tied to the current negotiations.

Members of Congress also would continue to get paid during a shutdown, as their salaries are funded by a permanent appropriations account, per the Congressional Research Service .

Travel

While air traffic controllers and TSA agents are required to report to work without pay in the event of a shutdown, it's likely that you would still face delays while traveling. The last extended shutdown that spanned 2018 to 2019 saw many TSA workers using their sick days , slowing the screening process. That five-week shutdown ended only after 10 air traffic controllers called in sick , affecting hundreds of flights in the northeast and forcing then-President Donald Trump to agree to a deal.

For those traveling to national parks, it's unclear if they will remain open or not. During the 2018-19 shutdown, the parks did remain open but the lack of staffing resulted in "irreparable" damage to them. During a 2013 shutdown, the parks were closed. With a busy few weeks upcoming for Maine's Acadia National Park , locals are concerned the shutdown could have a major impact on their economy. Utah has already announced plans to keep their national parks like Zion and Arches open during the shutdown using state funds that they hope will be reimbursed. It's unclear if the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo in Washington, D.C. would remain open.

If you are traveling abroad, the State Department has already announced that embassies and consulates will remain open for national security purposes and can assist Americans during a shutdown.

Government services

The federal government has already said a shutdown would pause the release of usual economic data like inflation and unemployment rates . The 2019 shutdown also caused a reduction in food inspections, something the White House has warned about this time as well, in addition to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) being limited in their ability to do workplace inspections. The U.S. Postal Service would continue unaffected.