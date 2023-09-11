How to help Morocco's earthquake victims

An earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing and injuring thousands more. The 6.8 magnitude quake struck the High Atlas mountainous region devastating remote villages and historic buildings in Marrakech — the city closest to the quake's epicenter. It is the deadliest earthquake Morocco has experienced in over 60 years.
As of Monday morning, rescue workers continued to race against time to search for those trapped underneath collapsed buildings. Survivors in the isolated villages in the hopes of finding their relatives or neighbors alive. The situation has been made worse by landslides that devoured roads leading to major towns and cities cutting off all vital support to those who have survived.
President Biden announced on Saturday that a small team of disaster experts would be arriving in Morocco the next day to assess the situation. "We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people," "The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment."
According to the World Health Organization, more than 300,000 people have been affected by the disaster — .
Here’s how you can help
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. IFRC teams were among the first on the ground in Morocco following the devastating earthquake. Teams across Morocco are providing first aid, transport to hospitals and psychosocial support. The IFRC has already given 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.1 million) to the Moroccan Red Crescent to aid activity on the ground. "We expect this initial release of money to make a difference on the ground," Dr. Hossam Elsharkawi, Regional Director of Middle East and North Africa for the IFRC, said in a statement. "It will be used to buy essential supplies locally in Morocco." .
Doctors Without Borders. Although not stationed in Morocco, Doctors Without Borders immediately made contact with local authorities following the earthquake in order to deliver the relevant support including emergency medical teams and aid. "Restoring health services and providing essential supplies can also be a priority at this stage," the organization said in a statement on Friday. "Our response will depend on the needs that are assessed on site." .
International Medical Corps. The International Medical Corps, along with its partners, has deployed an emergency medical team to help with urgent relief on the ground. .
Islamic Relief USA. Emergency staff from the organization have been assessing the needs of the survivors from Friday's earthquake and will provide the necessary food, shelter and healthcare to those who need it the most. .
UNICEF. said it was allowing the Moroccan government to handle all search and rescue efforts but that it was ready to support the government to "meet the urgent needs of families." UNICEF is also focused on the long-term and will help the affected people in the coming weeks and months — providing shelter, safe drinking water and food as well as medical help.