Houston Texans unveil four new 'fan-inspired' uniforms ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans logo is seen on the field before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

A little over a month after their road uniforms were leaked online and later confirmed by chairman and CEO Cal McNair, the Houston Texans officially showed off their full set of new looks for the 2024 NFL season on Tuesday.

The four new looks are the first uniform redesign the Texans have had since their inception in 2000. According to the team, they are "fan-inspired" after going through "10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups."

The home "Deep Steel Blue" matches what the Texans used in 2000. There is blue-on-blue metallic flake paint used on the helmet, which will also feature the team's new H secondary logo on the back.

Modern meets tradition 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xW3D5QChn5 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 23, 2024

The aways keeps the sleeve stripe on the back and sides of the jerseys.

Ice bright as a neon light ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xUckVfYmpv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 23, 2024

The alternate uniforms are a red jersey of the away design. The helmets feature candy paint red flakes and a red metallic chrome face mask. There is also a new bullhorn-inspired logo on the helmets and the Texans bullhead logo on the back.

Bold for the battle 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2yOAWRoYVO — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 23, 2024

The Texans' new Color Rush uniforms will showcase their new "H-Town Blue." According to the team, they are the first team in NFL history "to introduce a new logo on an alternate helmet and a two-logo system across all helmets."

Ice so blue 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3nC5xglb6x — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 23, 2024

"Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered," McNair said in a statement. "They were with us every step of the way and there's truly something for everyone over the four uniforms."

It's been a busy time off the field for the Texans. After a breakthrough 2023 season that saw them reach the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, they head towards next season with an experienced C.J. Stroud at quarterback and added Stefan Diggs, Danielle Hunter, and Joe Mixon, among others.

Now they'll have a new look to go along with all the talent on display on the field.