Heat defeat Giannis & the Bucks, LeBron's out of gas & what's next for the Clippers

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine break down the news of the day, coming off a wild night of NBA Playoffs action where the Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat, Giannis talked about failure with the media and the Grizzlies beat up on the Lakers.

00:50 - Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

18:30 - Giannis press conference

28:00 - Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

40:40 - Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

49:45 - Warriors 123, Kings 116

55:15 - Clippers disaster

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back and running on caffeine after a long, exciting night of NBA Playoffs action. Jimmy Butler and the #8 seed Miami Heat took care of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games after coming back in the 4th quarter yet again.

After the game, Giannis talked with the media about what is, and what isn’t, a failure when you’re an NBA player. That has stirred up a lot of conversation, including a very interesting one between Jake and Dan.

The New York Knicks bludgeoned the Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games for another playoff upset, but the guys spend most of the time talking about the unenviable situation the Cavs find themselves in heading into the offseason and how their biggest roster weakness ended up becoming the focal point of the Knicks’ defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies are now 1 win away from sending their series against the Los Angeles Lakers to 7 games, and that may be bad news for LeBron James and an aging Lakers roster. LeBron is already not looking quite like himself and Dan is wondering how much he’s got left in the tank.

The Golden State Warriors have roared back from down 0-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the Sacramento Kings. It’s not that the Kings are playing poorly, it’s more like the dynasty has finally woken up and the Warriors look impossible to beat with all of their starters now healthy and playing at a high level.

Finally, the Los Angeles Clippers are out of the playoffs and Kawhi Leonard has yet another knee injury. What do we expect from them this offseason? Do they have any other option but to run it back with this same group and hope for better health?

