Heat coach Erik Spoelstra at the center of wild meltdown to open NBA Cup play

Miami Heat v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 06, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Erik Spoelstra is one of the most respected, and highest-paid, coaches in the NBA, with a reputation for disciplined play and getting the most out of his players for more than a decade. Even he will make some bad mistakes.

He just happened to make a season's worth of them in the span of two seconds on Tuesday.

A mistake-riddled stretch saw Spoelstra's Miami Heat blow a lead against the Detroit Pistons with only 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime. Holding a 121-119 lead after a Detroit timeout, the trouble began when the Heat nearly came out of the break with six men on the floor.

Kel'el Ware got off the floor in time, but the confusion presaged Miami getting burnt on the Pistons' ATO play, which ended with a Jalen Duren alley-oop to tie the game. Spoelstra was so frustrated he immediately called timeout.

The problem was, Spoelstra didn't have any timeouts left.

That earned the Heat a technical foul, sending Malik Beasley to the free throw line. He made the shot to put the Pistons up a point with 1.1 seconds left.

The Pistons win it after head coach Erik Spoelstra is called for a technical foul for attempting to call a timeout with none remaining 💔 https://t.co/kCjq7fUU5f pic.twitter.com/hiDgtBH0ap — HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Heat) November 13, 2024

Sadly, that wasn't the end of Spoelstra's mistake. He proceeded to sub outlet-pass maestro Kevin Love for a full-court pass, as advancing the ball wasn't possible due to his lack of timeouts. Unfortunately, because it was a technical foul, it was still Pistons ball.

The end result was a foul on Beasley, who made another free throw, and an embarrassing loss to open NBA Cup play.

The ending erased a huge fourth quarter for the Heat, who trailed by 14 at one point in the frame and reeled off a 9-0 run at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. It was a typical gritty Heat win, until it became an inexplicably sloppy Heat loss.