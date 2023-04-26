Hawks upset of Celtics forces Janet Jackson to reschedule Atlanta concert

Inductee Jackson attends the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RC137740E9D0

An Atlanta Hawks win is a loss for Janet Jackson — and her fans.

Led by a 16-point fourth quarter from Trae Young, the Hawks rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit on Tuesday to stun the Boston Celtics and keep their playoff series alive. So now, Janet Jackson has to move.

The pop star had a concert scheduled for Atlanta's State Farm arena on Thursday. But thanks to Atlanta's win, the Hawks and Celtics will be playing there instead. The scheduling snafu appears to be thanks to Jackson adding a second date to her Atlanta tour stop. She initially was initially slated to play Atlanta only on Wednesday, but added the Thursday date in December.

Now there's a conflict that the hometown team will win.

Jackson fans with Thursday tickets aren't completely out of luck. She'll still play her second show, just a day later. Live Nation announced that Jackson will play State Farm Arena on Friday instead and that Thursday tickets will be honored. Those who can't make it are eligible for refunds — and are surely in for some disappointment.

Here's hoping that everybody with tickets at least gets the memo. Showing up to see Jackson to find a throng of NBA fans instead sounds like an unwelcome shock to the system.