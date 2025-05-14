Halle Bailey files restraining order against ex-boyfriend DDG, alleges physical and verbal abuse: A timeline of their relationship

Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge ordered rapper and Twitch streamer DDG, 27, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry, to stay away from Bailey, 25, and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a court hearing on June 6, the Associated Press reports. The restraining order requires DDG to remain more than 100 yards away from The Little Mermaid star and their son at all times. This includes at Halo's school and Bailey's vehicle.

In documents requesting the order, Bailey alleges that there have been "multiple acts of physical violence" following their breakup. Bailey and DDG were in a relationship from 2022 to 2024. Bailey has reportedly also sought custody of Halo while she films her upcoming movie, Italianna, in Italy for two months, beginning on June 7.

“Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” Bailey said in the documents.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to DDG for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Included in the request for the restraining order was photographic evidence of an alleged instance of abuse in January 2025, which the documents say left Bailey with a chipped tooth and bruises on her arms.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey alleged. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

In a separate incident in March 2025, Bailey said that DDG entered her home when she wasn’t there and accused her, via text, of having sex with other men. Bailey also alleged that, a few days later, DDG entered her home after she told him that she and Halo were sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and that Halo couldn't leave the house because of the illness. She said DDG then screamed at her, damaged her Ring camera and attempted to take Halo without her consent.

Bailey also requested that DDG refrain from "posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about Halo and/or me," including platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram and X. In the court documents, obtained by People, Bailey alleged that DDG is turning his fans against her, which has "caused me to feel afraid and victimized."

The judge can choose to extend the order for up to five years at the June 6 hearing, according to the Associated Press.

Here, we look back at the former couple’s early beginnings and the events leading up to Bailey’s request for a restraining order.

2022: Going public, falling in love and their red carpet debut

Bailey and DDG initially sparked dating rumors in January 2022, when they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. DDG, in a since-deleted post, publicly acknowledged their romance, wishing Bailey a happy birthday in March 2022.

The pair make their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June 2022. DDG and Bailey would go on to publicly support each other's careers. DDG attends several events with Bailey, including the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in August 2022, while Bailey stars in DDG's "If I Want You" music video in August 2022.

"I'm very proud of her. And I'm just happy to see it," DDG tells People in October 2022 of Bailey earning the starring role in The Little Mermaid. "I feel like sometimes I'm even more excited than anybody else. Just seeing it and seeing everything that she dreamed of coming to life, it's really dope."

2023: Bailey addresses pregnancy rumors, opens up about how DDG has inspired her artistry

Bailey and DDG's romance is jam-packed with public appearances together as a couple. Together, the pair attend Milan Fashion Week in February 2023, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2023, the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October 2023 and the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in November 2023.

Between their public appearances, DDG seemingly references Bailey in his song, "Famous," released in July 2023. On the track, the rapper admits to feeling insecure about Bailey kissing her male costar Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid and skyrocketing to fame.

Bailey, in September 2023, details how DDG inspired her forthcoming debut solo album, which still has yet to be released.

"All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences," she tells Cosmopolitan. "Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's like, 'whoa, in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity."

Bailey, in November 2023, also responds to rumors that she is pregnant, after one commenter suggests she has "a pregnancy nose."

2024: Birth of their son, Halo, and calling it quits

Bailey announces the birth of their son, Halo, on Instagram in January 2024.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. Welcome to the world my halo.. the world is desperate to know you,” she captions an Instagram post.

A day after Bailey announces that Halo was born, DDG posts a video to YouTube, opening up about being a first-time parent.

“Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t choose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he says in the video.

In October 2024, DDG reveals via Instagram Story that he and Bailey are no longer together, writing, "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

Bailey then calls out DDG in November 2024, after the rapper brings Halo with him on YouTuber Kai Cenat's Twitch stream. Bailey, in a now-deleted post on X, writes, "Hi everyone. just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight."

The Little Mermaid star continues, "I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. … I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town."

Bailey clarifies her comments on X the next day, writing, “Yesterday maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank u Kai for the gifts for Halo.”

DDG posts a video on YouTube, responding to the incident. In it, he also defends Bailey from online backlash to her since-deleted comments on X.

2025: Bailey requests restraining order against DDG, seeks sole custody of Halo

Bailey is granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to court documents obtained by People, Bailey is also requesting sole legal custody of Halo. In her request, Bailey asks that DDG be granted supervised visits once a week for six hours and that the rapper not be allowed to take their son outside of Los Angeles County.

Recounting an argument with DDG in January 2025, during which she walked with him outside and buckled Halo into his car seat, Bailey explains, “I felt very nervous that he was taking Halo with him and was very agitated; I did not feel safe leaving a baby with him in his state. I also wanted to know when he would bring Halo back. He would not tell me.”