Golfer predicts his own hole in one moments before hitting it: 'Be quiet for my hole in one'

He walked onto the golf course a man, and left as an undisputed legend. One golfer has bragging rights over all his friends after calling his own hole in one moments before hitting it.

And if you doubt any of this happened, don't worry, there's video. The clip begins with the man ready to take his swing. Before he does that, however, he turns to his friends and tells them to "be quiet for my hole in one."

Then, he takes his swing, sinks the shot and proceeds to scream and hug his buddies during his celebration.

It's a moment that should make every golfer jealous. There are few things better than hitting a hole in one, the fact that the guy called it in front of all of his friends makes it that much sweeter. He has a great story to tell and can make his friends feel extremely jealous for the rest of their lives.

Did the golfer really hit a hole in one, though?

If you still have doubts about whether this really happened ... well, maybe that's fair. Phone videos have come a long way, but they aren't good enough to clearly show the ball rolling into the hole. Even if you squint, it's really tough to see the ball once it leaves the tee.

The only real evidence we have is the reaction of the golfers. They do seem genuinely excited for their friend, but who knows? It could all be an elaborate act in an attempt to go viral.

We want to believe, but should also acknowledge people will go to great lengths to get attention on the Internet.