Golfer Erik Compton arrested on domestic battery, robbery charges after alleged incident at Florida home

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna - Round Two OMAHA, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 12: Erik Compton walks on the 18th green during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tours Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek on August 12, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton was arrested on Saturday on domestic battery and robbery charges after an alleged incident with his wife at their Florida home, according to Reuters .

Compton, police said, was having a verbal dispute with his wife on Saturday at their Miami area home when she started to film the exchange on her phone. Compton allegedly ripped the phone out of his wife’s hand and threw it into the pool. He then allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder and shoved her into a wall.

Compton’s wife then reportedly left home and called the police from a friend’s house. Compton was arrested on Saturday and was officially charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor battery. He was later released on bond.

Compton has made 168 starts in his PGA Tour career, though he’s never won a tournament. He has five top-10 finishes to his name, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open in 2014, and his career earnings sit just shy of $5 million. Compton has played in two Tour events this season, most recently at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May where he finished T63. He finished T29 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March, too.

Compton was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy as a child — a condition that inflames the heart and prohibits it from effectively pumping blood — and has undergone two heart transplants, first in 1992 and again in 2008.