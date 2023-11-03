Giants reportedly signing kicker Randy Bullock with Graham Gano set for knee surgery

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) reacts after missing a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

The New York Giants are signing kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad and are expected to place Graham Gano on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to multiplereports.

Gano, who missed two field goals, including one late in the fourth quarter during the Giants' 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets, is set to undergo surgery on his left knee.

It's not known how long Gano will miss and if he will be able to return this season.

The veteran kicker told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com last week that despite getting the knee treated every week, surgery was inevitable.

"It's one of those things, either I get it now and have to sit out for a while, and then eventually have another one after the season. Or just keep fighting through the pain, keep kicking and just have one. So, that's my goal, that's my mindset."

After missing a total of eight field goals in his first three seasons with the Giants, Gano has already missed six this season in only 17 attempts.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, perhaps not wanting to provide any excuses for Gano, said after the loss to the Jets that the kicker was "alright" and the team "felt comfortable with him" attempting kicks.

The Giants held a workout for kickers on Thursday, according to ESPN, and Bullock was joined by Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matthew Wright before winning the competition. He is expected to be available when the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Bullock, was 17-for-20 in field goal attempts last season for the Tennessee Titans. His first miss of 2022 came via a game-winning attempt in Week 1 that gave the Giants a win in Daboll's first game as head coach.