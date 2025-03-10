Giants reportedly get DT Roy Robertson-Harris

The New York Giants are bringing in a veteran defensive lineman, striking a two-year, $10 million deal with Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.
