Giants reportedly get DT Roy Robertson-Harris

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Roy Robertson-Harris #98 of the Seattle Seahawkswarms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are bringing in a veteran defensive lineman, striking a two-year, $10 million deal with Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.