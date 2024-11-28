Giants QB Tommy DeVito (forearm) ruled out for Cowboys game; Drew Lock set to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been ruled out of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET; Fox) due to a forearm injury.

Drew Lock, who has appeared in two games this season, will start. Tim Boyle will serve as the backup.

DeVito's injury came during Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he was sacked four times.

GIANTS INACTIVES:

QB Tommy DeVito (emergency 3rd QB)

TE Greg Dulcich

CB Deonte Banks

S Anthony Johnson

CB Tre Hawkins III

G Jake Kubas

T Jermaine Eluemunor



COWBOYS INACTIVES:

RB Deuce Vaughn

G Zack Martin

TE Jake Ferguson

DE Marshawn Kneeland

WR Ryan Flournoy

CB Trevon Diggs

CB… pic.twitter.com/AAxILzCjwA — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 28, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier this week that he was "hopeful" DeVito would be able to play, but that it was "not 100%." DeVito said later that day that the plan was for him to play against the Cowboys.

"I think if it was a regular week, Tuesday is usually when things settle in to your body. When you get hit on Sundays, usually Monday is a little sore; Tuesday's usually the worst day," <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/SNYGiants/status/1861493467093839900">DeVito said</a>. "So having an extra, whatever it is, four or five days after that usually help."

DeVito did not fly to Dallas with the team on Wednesday and instead stayed behind to undergo further evaluation. After being listed as questionable to play, he traveled later in the day.

DeVito was set for his second start of the season after being named the Daniel Jones' replacement after the longtime Giants starter asked for his release. Jones is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad this week.

Lock has been getting reps with the starters this week in anticipation of making his first NFL start since Dec. 18, 2023.

"Just typical of the job. Always got to be ready, no matter what the week, no matter what the situation is, just playing like you're going to go in there and play." <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://x.com/SNYGiants/status/1861500076368994448">Lock said following Tuesday's walk-through</a>. "My mindset didn't change this week, and we'll see how the rest of the week shakes out."

In two games this season Lock has thrown for 9 yards over 9 pass attempts.