Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Monday's Bucks game at Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced. Antetokounmpo will miss the matchup due to a right adductor strain.

The Bucks did not provide any additional information about the injury, or about whether the two-time NBA MVP will have to miss addition games.

Antetokounmpo has made up the bulk of Milwaukee's offense and defense in these first few games, leading the team in points and rebounds. So far this season, Antetokounmpo is off to his typical dominant start, averaging 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Losing Antetokounmpo is a major blow for Milwaukee, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have been off to a tough start, and are currently at 1-5 to start the season; Cleveland, meanwhile, is 7-0 and is at the top of the East.