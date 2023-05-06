Gervonta Davis avoids jail time, sentenced to 90 days house arrest after pleading guilty to hit-and-run

FILE - Gervonta Davis poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Rolando Romero early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia take undefeated records into their lightweight showdown Saturday, April 22 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Gervonta Davis received some good legal news after the biggest win of his boxing career.

The lightweight knockout artist avoided jail time over a 2020 hit-and-run incident and will instead serve 90 days of house arrest and 200 hours of community service, according to the Baltimore Sun. He will also spend three years on probation and must attend sessions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Davis pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges connected to the crash in February: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

A judge had previously rejected a plea deal that would have seen Davis serve a one-year suspended sentence and two months of home confinement.

The incident in question occurred in Baltimore on Nov. 5, 2020, when Davis was alleged to have injured four people after veering his Lamborghini away from a police escort, running a red light and striking the passenger side of a Toyota Solara.

One of those people was Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time and said she sustained a major knee injury that will affect her for the rest of her life. She also said Davis ignored her cries for help while she was trapped in the smoking car and spoke at his sentencing hearing.

From the Sun:

"Since Nov. 5, 2020, I been suffering damage to my knee. They told me I would never be the same," Smith said. "It's hard to see this go so long, and I never received an apology. I feel like I don't matter. Imagine being 18 years old, and the doctor saying you'll never be the same."

The three other people involved in the crash were reportedly compensated by Davis.

Davis, a Baltimore native, will reportedly serve his house arrest at the Baltimore home of his coach Calvin Ford, after the judge warned him he would serve 90 days in jail if he couldn't find a residence in Baltimore rather than his Florida home. The judge could reportedly consider allowing him to leave the house for a gym.

The hit-and run case is nowhere close to the extent of Davis' recent legal issues, as he was arrested on domestic violence charges last December, more domestic violence in 2020 and aggravated assault charges in 2017. None of those incidents have seen any charges stick. He was also sued in February over an alleged assault on a parking lot attendant.

With all of that happening, Davis has risen through the ranks and appears on the verge of superstardom after defeating the previously undefeated Ryan Garcia last month.