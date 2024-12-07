Georgia's Carson Beck knocked out of SEC championship after hit at the end of the first half

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lies on the turf injured against Texas during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)
By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

If Georgia is going to win the SEC championship, it may need to do so without quarterback Carson Beck. On a chaotic play to end the first half, Beck was injured and remained on the ground following a sack.

Georgia opted to go with backup Gunner Stockton coming out of halftime. On the sideline just before the third quarter began, Beck stood with his helmet off as Stockton and two other Georgia quarterbacks got loose. Just before the third quarter began, Beck embraced Stockton.

Georgia trailed Texas at halftime of the SEC championsion, 6-3.

