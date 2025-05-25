French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Kamilla Rakhimova quickly in straight sets

2025 French Open - Day One PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 25: Aryna Sabalenka in action against Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round on Day One of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 25, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Aryna Sabalenka looked every bit like the world's No. 1 player as she began the 2025 French Open with a dominant win over Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets — 6-1, 6-0.

Sabalenka finished Rakhimova off in one hour, putting her recent defeat to Qinwen Zheng at the Italian Open in the distance. She lost only one game while serving up five aces and breaking serve five times during the match.

With the win, Sabalenka became the first top seed to lose just one game in her opening match of the tournament since Serena Williams did so in 2013 versus Anna Tatishvili. Williams went on to win the French Open that year and Sabalenka would love to follow that path. She's never made it to the finals at Roland Garros, getting as far as the semifinals in 2023 where she lost in three sets to Karolina Muchova.

Up next for Sabalenka is either Jil Teichmann or Lucrezia Stefanini.

This post will be updated throughout the day's tournament play.

