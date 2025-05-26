French Open 2025: No. 1 men's seed Jannik Sinner dispatches Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning against France's Arthur Rinderknech at the end of their men's singles match on day 2 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner faced a bit of a challenge in the third set of his first-round match versus Arthur Rinderknech. But the top men's seed at the 2025 French Open ultimately advanced in straight sets 6-4 6-3 7-5.

Playing his first major tournament since serving a three-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance last year, Sinner looked refreshed and composed as he won the first two sets relatively easily versus Rinderknech. At one point, perhaps figuring he had nothing to lose, Rinderknech tried an underarm serve.

But with the home crowd at Philippe-Chatrier cheering on its countryman and chanting "Arthur," Rinderknech put up a fight in that third set and took leads of 4-0 and 5-2. The Frenchman also played to the crowd by waving his arms after winning a point and even reaching into the stands for high-fives.

Yet Sinner shook off the challenge, which he appeared to appreciate, and composed himself to tie the set at 5-5 and eventually winning three games in a row for the match victory.

"First-round matches are never easy so I'm happy with how I handled the situation, especially in the third set," Sinner said after the match. "Coming through in straight sets for me means a lot."

Up next for the No. 1 seed is another Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, which Sinner acknowledged to the home crowd.

“I know you will support him,” Sinner said to the fans. “But that’s OK.”

Gasquet, 38, has said the 2025 French Open will be the last tournament of his career. That may provide further inspiration for the spectators. Sinner defeated Gasquet last year in Paris in straight sets, also in the second round.

Though the second day of play at Roland-Garros was notable for No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz losing his first-round match, top seeds Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz won in straight sets, appearing positioned for a rematch. At last year's French Open, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a five-set semifinal match. In a possible preview, Sinner also fell to Alcaraz at the Italian Open a week ago.