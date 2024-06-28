Frank Bensel Jr. records back-to-back holes-in-one during U.S. Senior Open

2022 PGA Cup - Day 3 OTTERSHAW, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Frank Bensel Jr. of the United States team plays a shot during the singles matches on Day Three of the 2022 PGA Cup on The Longcross Course at Foxhills Club and Resort on September 18, 2022 in Ottershaw, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Frank Bensel Jr. likely won't make the cut at this week's U.S. Senior Open, but he will have a historic takeaway from the tournament.

During the second round of play at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, the 56-year-old Bensel Jr. carded back-to-back aces.

Yes, that's right — consecutive holes-in-one.

Bensel's first ace came on the 184-yard par-3 fourth hole. He followed that up with another on the 203-yard par-3 fifth hole.

Frank Bensel Jr. made BACK-TO-BACK holes-in-one this morning at the US Senior Open. And yet somehow, he's even on the day! pic.twitter.com/rj0FsLLv9j — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) June 28, 2024

What are the odds of two holes-in-one in a row!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/mNiPhDRKv8 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024

The odds of making a hole-in-one, according to the National Hole-in-One registry, is 12,500-to-1. Consecutive aces? 156,250,000 to 1.

Bensel Jr. shot a 75 on Thursday in the first round and through 10 holes on Friday was one over for the day, even after those two aces.

When Bensel Jr. isn't hitting aces he's a golf coach at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. He has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open.