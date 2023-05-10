Foster Moreau reportedly agrees to 3-year, $12M deal with Saints amid Hodgkin lymphoma recovery

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines against the New England Patriots during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau said he was stepping away from football after his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in March. Two months later, he's in recovery and set for an amazing comeback.

The New Orleans Saints are signing Moreau to a 3-year, $12 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Moreau will reportedly get $8 million guaranteed and is expected to return to the field this season.

The 26-year-old recorded a career-high 33 catches last season for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He was drafted 137th overall in 2019, spending the last four seasons with the Raiders.

This story will be updated.