Formula 1 unveils 24-race schedule for 2024

Formula 1 has shuffled its 2024 schedule with the goal of easing travel for teams and crew.

The 24-race slate will begin on March 2 in Bahrain for the fourth consecutive season and that race will be followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the next week. Both of those races will be on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

The first significant changes to the schedule begin after that. The Australian Grand Prix will be the third race of the season and it will be followed by the Japanese Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix. The race at Suzuka in Japan moves up from September while the Chinese Grand Prix is tentatively scheduled to return to the schedule for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 schedule was supposed to be 24 races but the Chinese Grand Prix was called off in December of 2022 and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in May was canceled due to flooding in the area.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix moves back to September a week ahead of the night race in Singapore on Sep. 22. The Baku street race has typically been held in the spring and was the week ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this season.

The first race in the United States is again the Miami Grand Prix on May 5. The United States Grand Prix in Austin will be on Oct. 20 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix will again be in November This year’s inaugural Vegas race is set for the weekend after Thanksgiving. The 2024 race will be held on Nov. 23 and on the Sunday before the holiday.

The Vegas race is the first race of a three races in three weeks stretch to end the season. F1 will follow Las Vegas will races in Qatar on Dec. 1 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8. The Qatar Grand Prix this season is on Oct. 8 and is sandwiched between races in Japan and Austin.

2024 Formula 1 schedule

March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix

March 9: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

March 24: Australian Grand Prix

April 7: Japanese Grand Prix

April 21: Chinese Grand Prix

May 5: Miami Grand Prix

May 19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 26: Monaco Grand Prix

June 9: Canadian Grand Prix

June 23: Spanish Grand Prix

June 30: Austrian Grand Prix

July 7: British Grand Prix

July 21: Hungarian Grand Prix

July 28: Belgian Grand Prix

August 25: Dutch Grand Prix

September 1: Italian Grand Prix

September 15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

September 22: Singapore Grand Prix

October 20: United States Grand Prix

October 27: Mexican Grand Prix

November 3: Brazilian Grand Prix

November 23: Las Vegas Grand Prix

December 1: Qatar Grand Prix

December 8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix