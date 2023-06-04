Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his fifth race of 2023 in Barcelona

F1 Grand Prix of Spain BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen got another easy win in Sunday’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen wasn’t challenged at any point past the race’s first corner after he started on pole. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz put in a valiant effort heading into Turn 1 on the opening lap, but Verstappen used his Red Bull to close off Sainz’s route on the outside and drove away from the field over the opening stint.

By the time Lewis Hamilton got to second place, Verstappen’s lead was nearly nine seconds before the first round of pit stops. Verstappen went on to finish 23 seconds ahead of Hamilton while Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished third.

The victory is Verstappen’s fifth of the season through the first seven races of 2023 and extends his lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 50 points. The size of the gap puts Verstappen on pace to post a bigger title-winning margin to a season ago when he won 15 of 23 races and beat Charles Leclerc by 146 points in the standings.

Has Mercedes closed the gap?

Yes, Hamilton was a long way back of Verstappen. But it was easy to glean some optimism if you’re a Mercedes fan about the way Sunday’s race played out. The team’s upgrades appeared to significantly close the pace gap to Verstappen’s Red Bull.

While Verstappen was obviously the race’s fastest driver, Hamilton and Russell were able to stay in closer touch once they got track position at a track that seems much more suited to the Red Bull car type.

It’s a bit odd to say after a blowout, but the best of the rest status that Mercedes obtained on Sunday showed why the idea of Red Bull’s Verstappen and Perez winning every race this season is so improbable even without factoring in any potential reliability issues. If Mercedes’ pace on Sunday was real, Red Bull’s margin for error over the rest of the field appears to be less than it had been.